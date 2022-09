MP: सीएम की माॅर्निंग क्लाॅस में अधिकारियों को फटकार, राजस्व मंत्री का चेहरा स्क्रीन से गायब!

English Summary

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come into action mode these days. On Friday, at 7 in the morning, he started morning class of Sagar district. It was a special thing that the Revenue and Transport Minister remained missing from the screen from the Scindia camp. While ministers Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargava, in-charge minister Arvind Bhadauria, MLA Shailendra Jain were online from their homes.