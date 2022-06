English Summary

Sagar MLA Shailendra Jain sat down in anger due to his neglect in the ticket distribution of urban body elections in MP's Sagar Vidhan Sabha and the cancellation of tickets for the Mayor-Council candidates. For the last three days, he did not come out after making the house a coop building. Seeing the urgency of the election, Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur suddenly reached his house last evening with the entire Lashkar.