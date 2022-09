MP: मंत्री भार्गव के बयान से भड़की युवती, सोशल मीडिया पर अभद्र टिप्पणी, एफआईआर दर्ज

English Summary

On social media, a young woman was found to be making abusive remarks against MP's PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava and his son Abhishek. An FIR has been registered against a girl named Rajni Kushwaha at Rahli police station. Complainant Rani Kushwaha has lodged this FIR. In Bundelkhand, politics is going on fiercely these days regarding Brahmins and OBCs. After the entry in Pritam Lodhi area, the matter has reached the police station.