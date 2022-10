माता वैष्णवदेवी यात्रा पर 75 साल के बुजुर्ग पैदल निकले, 33 दिन में 1350 किलोमीटर चले, 33 दफा पैदल पहुंचे

English Summary

Mansukh Lal, a 75-year-old man of Mata Vaishnav Devi court, goes twice a year from the ocean of Madhya Pradesh to visit Mata Vaishnadevi's Bhuvan on foot. They reach Mata's Bhuvan in 33 days. In the last 15 years, he has gone on foot and alone 33 times. A video made by a man of his walking tour in Bathinda is also going viral.