Mahakal Lok Corridor : कलेक्टर क्यों बांट रहे संत, महात्माओं और पुरोहितों को पीले चावल, जानिए वजह

English Summary

In MP, Sagar Collector Deepak Arya has been inviting the city's saints, mahants of temples and monasteries, priests by giving yellow rice for the past two days. In fact, for the inauguration of Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain, by handing over yellow rice, they are inviting them. All of them have been requested to do special worship program at the time of inauguration of Mahakal Corridor in the temples of the city on October 11, celebrate Deepotsav.