English Summary

The king of Ujjain liked the land of Khaijara of Sagar so much that he settled here. In the newly constructed Mahakal temple here, Baba Mahakal has decorated a divine and grand court, where he is giving thanks to the devotees and devotees by giving darshan. The most important thing is that once you see it, you will also be shocked, here Mahakal is sitting in the form of Ujjain.