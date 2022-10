Khajuraho: बुंदेलखंड के वीर आल्हा-ऊदल पर बनेगी फ़िल्म, सुमन तलवार, हेमा मालिनी निभाएंगे किरदार

English Summary

A film is going to be made on the heroic saga of Alha-Udal, the famous historical warrior of Bundelkhand. The famous director of South Mukesh Chouksey will do it. Most notably, South's superstar Suman Talwar will be seen in the role of Alha, while Dream Girl Hema Malini will be seen in the role of mother. Shakti Kapoor will bring to life the role of Alha-Udal's case. The most important thing about the film is that it will be shot in Bundelkhand from Mahoba to Khajuraho.