सागर: कमलनाथ का फरमान, बडे-बडे सभी नेताओं को वार्डों का प्रभार दो, जो न माने मुझे बताओ

English Summary

Former Chief Minister of MP Congress Kamal Nath has made the election of Sagar Nagar Nigam Mayor a prestige election. He has already told the leaders in the past, I myself am contesting the elections in Sagar, saying this. He came to Sagar for a road-show and during the meeting, has instructed the entire Congress to give charge of the wards to all the big leaders, if anyone does not agree, then tell me!