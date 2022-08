MP: अन्ना हजारे की क्लास में बुंदेलखंड के सरपंच-सचिव, विकास के माॅडल को समझा

English Summary

Gram Panchayats of Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand will be made Adarsh ​​Gram Panchayat on the lines of village of famous Gandhian leader Anna Hazare and Adarsh ​​Gram Panchayat Ralegan Siddhi village. Recently, 28 sarpanch secretaries of selected panchayats of the district were sent to Maharashtra. Here he met Anna Hazare and took tips for the development of the village, making it an ideal village panchayat.