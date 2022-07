English Summary

Polling for Gram Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat members was held at 702 polling stations in Malthoun, Deori, Banda and Bina on Friday. The maximum votes polled at 82.61 per cent were in Malthon. Similarly, 78.67 per cent votes have fallen in Banda, 79.62 in Deori and 74.45 per cent in Bina. The average voting percentage in all the four blocks is 78.56.