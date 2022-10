MP: बच्चों में यह लंपी या मंकीपॉक्स नहीं, हैंड, फुट एंड माउथ सिंड्रोम है, डॉक्टर बोले-दूषित पानी से होता है

English Summary

In Bundelkhand area, small children are suffering from red-reddish rash or fibers in their hands, feet and mouth and face. Due to rumours, people are taking children to the doctor due to the possibility of it lumpy virus or monkeypox disease. Such cases are coming up in the OPD of BMC. After talking to the experts in the matter, it was found that it is hand, foot and mouth syndrome.