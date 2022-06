mp panchayat election: हिन्दू प्रत्याशियों ने मुस्लिम युवक को समर्थन देकर बनाया गांव का मुखिया

English Summary

Belai village has come into the limelight after a Muslim youth became the sarpanch without contesting in the panchayat elections in the Rahli assembly constituency of the district. From here Nasir Khan became the Sarpanch. There were 5 candidates in the fray from Belai Panchayat of Gadhakota. In view of the development of the village and the area, all the Hindu candidates have set an example of Hindu-Muslim unity by making Nasir the sarpanch by withdrawing their names and forms in support of the only Muslim candidate.