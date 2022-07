English Summary

The electoral pattern of UP-Bihar, once infamous for criminalizing politics, is now reaching Bundelkhand. Dabangs, who are in jail on serious charges like murder, are now winning the elections. The latest case has come to the fore from Gasabad of Damoh district. The son of former district panchayat president, who is in jail in a murder case, has won the Gasabad district election by a margin of 1,000 votes.