English Summary

The dreaded dacoit "Jagira" of the film China Gate turns out to be lucky for his sister-in-law. Jagira had worked tirelessly to make her sister-in-law mayor from Sagar, scouring the narrow streets of Sagar, knocking on the door of every house and asking for votes with folded hands. The hard work was successful and Sangeeta sister-in-law occupied the chair of the city's first citizen.