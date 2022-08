Sagar: थाने में किसान आत्मदाह मामला, भोपाल में इलाज के दौरान किसान शीतल ने दम तोड़ा

English Summary

Farmer Sheetal Rajak, who committed self-immolation three days ago in Banda police station premises of MP, died on Friday during treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. He was first referred from Banda Hospital to BMC in Sagar, from where he was sent to Bhopal due to his critical condition. Sheetal had bought insecticide from a shop and put it in the field, after which Sheetal had made rounds of the police station and the shopkeeper for two days complaining about the burning of the crop. In the matter, officials of the district administration and agriculture department were also investigating after reaching the field.