English Summary

Consumers of MP East Region Electricity Company have become troubled from its online billing system in the initial phase itself. Two days ago the electricity bill came after filling and after two days again the message came to pay the new bill. Meaning people got upset with the message of paying two bills in three days. In fact, the time limit for reading and filling online bills has been fixed for only six days. Due to which the burden of two months bill has come together on the people.