A strange situation has arisen in Chhatarpur Collectorate of MP on Friday. A Zilla Panchayat member, who was a handicapped, was left sitting in the collectorate as soon as he got the certificate of victory. She told the collector that she was in danger as soon as she came out, because she could be kidnapped for the presidency. Some people's cars are moving behind him. He did not come out of the collectorate for several hours.