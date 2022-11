फिल्म स्टार आशुतोष राणा, मुकेश तिवारी सागर में मनाएंगे गौर दीपावली, 26 को सीएम भी आएंगे

English Summary

Film actors Ashutosh Rana and Mukesh Tiwari along with all the talented people who have studied from Dr. Harisingh Gour University of Sagar and will celebrate Gour Diwali in Sagar. Next November 26 is the birth anniversary of Dr. Harisingh Gaur, the founder of the university. MP government is celebrating it as Sagar Gaurav Diwas.