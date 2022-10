उल्लू की चोंच और श्रीयंत्र पर बना दुनिया का अनोखा लक्ष्मी मंदिर', प्रतिमा नहीं फिर भी होती है पूजा

English Summary

Deepawali 2022: There is also a unique temple of Mata Lakshmi in the world, which is built in the shape of a Shriyantra with amazing architecture, its entrance has been given the shape of an owl's beak. Thousands of people gather here to have darshan on Diwali, but Mata Lakshmi is not seen here. After having darshan of the empty sanctum, the devotees return after keeping the lamp.