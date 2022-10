Deepawali 2022 : महापौर, अध्यक्ष और पार्षदों को तोहफा, सरकार बढ़ाने जा रही वेतन-भत्ते

English Summary

On the occasion of Deepawali 2022, the MP government is going to give gifts to the Mayor, Corporation President, Municipality President, Vice President and Councilors. The salary of all the honorable and public representatives sitting in the city government is going to increase. The government has prepared a proposal for amendment in the Remuneration and Allowances Rules 1995 to the municipal councilors of MP and sent it for approval. Let us tell you that the government had amended it 12 years ago.