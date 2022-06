English Summary

After the death of an innocent girl, her grandfather in Damoh had brought her from Damoh to Buxwaha, wrapped in a blanket, and kept in a bus secretly. When the dead body was not found even in Buxwaha, the father walked with the dead body of the innocent on his shoulder. The second is of Gadhakota in Sagar district, where the family members are carrying the dead body on hand cart if the carcass is not found.