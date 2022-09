Damoh: विंध्य पहाड़ी पर क्रेशर का विरोध, विधायक रामबाई बोली- विधानसभा तक मामला ले जाएंगे

English Summary

The protest has now started after the government approved the lease of the crusher on a green hill of Vidhyaparvat Mala present in the Patharia assembly of Damoh district. Rambai, the flamboyant BSP MLA from Patharia, protested in this matter and said that when the mountains cannot be built, no one has the right to destroy them. The crusher has been leased ignoring the rules. Will take the matter to the assembly.