English Summary

During the road-show in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath was seen uncomfortable with the rain of flowers, he was seen saving himself from the flowers raining on him from place to place. The hurt expression was clearly visible on his face. In fact, as soon as Kamal Nath's road-show started in Sagar, the workers showered roses on him in enthusiasm. A petal of rose got stuck in Kamal Nath's eye, due to which he was in trouble.