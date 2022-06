English Summary

Minister Bhupendra Singh said that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party which has given from the backward classes as the most influential Prime Minister in the history of the country, Narendra Modi. It is the Bharatiya Janata Party which has given Madhya Pradesh three Chief Ministers from the Backward Classes in the form of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ms. Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur. And this is the same Congress which has never given even a Chief Minister from backward class from Madhya Pradesh.