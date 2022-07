English Summary

In Damoh district, the grit of the BJP is happening because of the ministers and senior leaders of the party itself. Here the BJP, divided into the camps of MP and Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel, in-charge of Damoh and Revenue Minister Govind Rajput and former minister Jayant Malaiya, had to face a crushing defeat in the municipal, district panchayat and district panchayat elections.