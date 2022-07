नकाब पहनकर बाइक से आए, पेट्रोल पंप पर तमंचा अड़ाकर लूट

English Summary

There was a robbery in broad daylight at Motilal Petrol Pump located at Patharia Jat of Civil Line police station area. Two masked miscreants on a bike came and entered the cash counter room of the petrol pump and attacked the pump employees with a gun and rod. The robbers fled from there with around one lakh rupees kept in the counter. Police are still searching for the robbers on the basis of CCTV footage.