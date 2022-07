जिला पंचायत: भाजपा का पलड़ा भारी, 19 भाजपा समर्थित तो 6 कांग्रेस समर्थित प्रत्याशी जीते

English Summary

Seven candidates below the age of 30 years have been elected for the post of District Panchayat member, in which Sarvjit Singh Lodhi 22 years from Ward No.-5, Arpana Bhole Yadav 23 Years from Ward No.-8, Jyoti Patel 29 Years, Ward No.-10, Ward No. Number-11 Rani Patel 29 years, Ward number-15 Bharti Gaur 26 years, Ward number-21 Khushilal Puraina 28 years and Ward number-26 Suman Devi Lodhi 23 years have been elected.