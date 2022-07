English Summary

Situated on the banks of the Bina river in Rahatgarh, Bundelkhand, the country's unique and only Shiva is seated in a divine form at Banneighat. 108 Shivlings are established on the 01 Shivling in the temple built during the time of the dynasty which is about 900 years old. Offering a lot of water here gives the result of worshiping 108 Shivlings.