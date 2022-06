English Summary

The list of councilor candidates in Municipal Corporation Sagar Congress and BJP will be released by Friday afternoon. From the 48 wards of the corporation, more than 230 applications have been submitted from the BJP and more than a hundred and fifty applications from the Congress. Here, as soon as he came to know that his ticket was going in someone else's pocket, he got disillusioned and went to another party and became loyal in the hope of ticket.