English Summary

The first phase of polling was completed on Saturday 25th June in the three-tier elections. The average voter turnout of 52 districts of the state till 5 pm is said to be 67 percent. However, by late evening, the complete and correct figures will be revealed. Here the first phase of polling was held in three blocks of the Divisional Headquarters of Bundelkhand, in which 71 percent voters have exercised their franchise.