Interesting tales are coming out in the urban body elections in Bundelkhand. In Ghuwara of Chhatarpur district, together in the horoscope of three women of a family, Raja Yoga became strong. The mother-in-law and her two daughter-in-law together became part of the city government. All three had contested the election of councilors from different wards. It will be called a coincidence, mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law have won the election of independent councilor from BJP.