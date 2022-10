Agniveer Bharti Rally: जोरदार बारिश से मैदान, ट्रैक खराब हुआ तो सड़क पर दौड़ लगाकर दी परीक्षा

English Summary

For Agniveer Bharti Rally, more than 4 thousand 500 youths have come from Gwalior and Niwari on Saturday. Due to the wet ground due to rain, they were made to track the road and run. Most importantly, those who will be rejected or those who will be selected, they will not be able to leave the campus. 30 buses have been deployed at the spot. They will be sent home i.e. Gwalior, Niwari by sitting in buses from the side of the ground itself.