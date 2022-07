English Summary

"Girjadhar" in Bundelkhand is the only place in the country where by offering Bel leaves with reverence, they are directly absorbed into the foothills of the water, while the leaves and flowers of other trees and plants keep falling in the water. At this place, there is a river theory contrary to science. Why only the bilvapatras that ascended to Lord Shiva get here in the foothills, where do they go after that, this puzzle still remains a mystery.