डाॅ. गौर विवि की उपलब्धिः राष्ट्रीय मंच पर फाॅर्मेसी विभाग के चार शिक्षक एक साथ सम्मानित

English Summary

Doctor NK Jain from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences from Dr. Harisingh Gour University, Dr. Sanjay Jain, working Prof. Dr. Vandana Soni and Dr. GD Gupta, after getting higher education from the Department of Pharmacy, won the national level 25th APTICON 2021 which is the Association of Pharmaceutical Features. of India which was organized during the Golden Jubilee at JSS University Mysore.