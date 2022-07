English Summary

It is said that whenever luck gives, it throws up the roof… Giving a diamond worth lakhs to Gendabai, a resident of Pukhri village of Panna, while walking in the forest. In fact, Gendabai used to go to the forest to collect wood, when she saw a shiny stone on the ground, she picked it up as a glass. When the family showed it at the diamond office in Panna, it turned out to be a precious diamond, whose market value is estimated to be around 15 lakhs.