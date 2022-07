English Summary

The Mahayagya of the second phase of urban body elections in MP was completed on Wednesday. Voting has been completed for all the bodies of MP including Sagar district. 72.76 percent voter turnout was recorded for seven bodies in the district. The fate of the candidates is safe in the EVMs. On whose head the voters have chosen their representative, crowning victory, it will now be decided on July 17 and 20. As expected, the voting percentage in the second phase was higher as compared to the first phase.