English Summary

In Sagar, Friday was the day of withdrawal in the elections of Zilla Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat. A total of 233 candidates have withdrawn their nomination forms in the district. The most interesting case was of Ward 4 of District Panchayat, in which Ashok Singh Bamoura, nephew of Minister Bhupendra Singh, his brother-in-law Rajkumar Dhanora, along with Transport Minister Govind Singh's brother Hira Singh Rajput had filled the form. Seeing the situation becoming face-to-face, mutual reconciliation was made and everyone took back the form and made Hirsingh win unopposed.