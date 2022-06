English Summary

In Sagar district, now women are the Panch Parmeshwar in Bamaura Gram Panchayat, the ancestral village of state's strong minister Bhupendra Singh. Here his 22-year-old granddaughter Vaishnavi Thakur has been elected unopposed to the post of sarpanch and the entire panchayat in which women have been elected unopposed to the posts of all 10 panches.