English Summary

In the election of Municipal Corporation Sagar, the councilor candidates have spent openly on campaigning. In many wards, money was wasted like water to win elections, streets were decorated with campaign material, yet some candidates are saying that they are contesting elections in Phokat. Out of the total 208 candidates, 105 did not spend even a single rupee in the election, they have given this information in writing. Only 54 did not give information about the expenditure to whom notices have been served by the election office.