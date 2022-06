भारतीय छात्र विदेशों में इन बातों से होते हैं अधिक परेशान

English Summary

According to a new report from QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which surveyed 1,10,306 prospective international students, the biggest consideration of Indian aspirants (74%) are living costs, followed by getting a job (60%) and availability of scholarships (60%). Also Indian students expect the universities to provide information on placements and industry links, teaching staffs' experience and qualifications as well as facilitate connections with existing international students.