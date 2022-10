English Summary

Four top executives of Twitter, including India-born Parag Agrawal, were sacked from the company after Elon Musk took over Twitter on Friday. While Parag Agrawal has not changed his Twitter bio and has not yet put out any statement about his much-discussed exit from the company, former chief financial officer Ned Segal and former general counsel Sean Edgett put out their statements on Twitter after being fired.