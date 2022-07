मंगल ग्रह की खाई को देखते ही होश उड़ जाएंगे, जानें कैसे बौना हो गया अमेरिका

English Summary

New images of Mars explore the depths of the Red Planet's Valles Marineris canyon, the largest canyon system in the solar system.The European Space Agency's (ESA) images, which were taken using the spacecraft's High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC), also capture incredible detail on the canyon floor. Unlike the Grand Canyon, which was carved by the Colorado River, Valles Marineris is believed to have formed from tectonic plates drifting apart. This violent movement at the Martian surface created a jagged canyon floor, as seen in the new images.