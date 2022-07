पूर्व पीएम शिंजो आबे हार गए जिंदगी की जंग, डॉक्टरों ने बताई मौत की असली वजह

English Summary

“Shinzo Abe was transported to the hospital at 12:20pm (local time), and was in a state of cardiac arrest when brought to the hospital,” Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said at a press briefing. The politician’s demise, Fukushima explained, was due to loss of blood, which, he said, doctors could not make up for despite carrying out blood transfusions in large quantities.