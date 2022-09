अमेरिका में भारत की आक्रामक विदेश नीति, जानिए जयशंकर ने कितने मुद्दों पर बाइडेन प्रशासन को धोया

English Summary

S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on important topics including bilateral relations, rising oil prices and Pakistan issue. Two days after external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that counter-terror as an explanation to provide a F-16 package to Pakistan did not fool anyone, United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Pakistan faced real terror threats and that the package would add to Pakistani capabilities.