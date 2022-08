आज से 100 साल पहले मरने वाली यह नन्ही बच्ची दुनिया की 'सबसे खूबसूरत' ममी, 'Haunted' है शरीर!

English Summary

Rosalia Lombardo, who died at the age of two about 100 years back and now draws thousands of visitors to see her every year. The young girl is reported to be the world’s most beautiful mummy. As per Times Now, she died right before her second birthday, on December 2, 1920, due to a case of pneumonia. Confirming the claims, experts say that her pneumonia was likely caused by the Spanish flu, which was the 1918 influenza pandemic.