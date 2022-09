महारानी की मृत्यु के दिन आसमान में दिखा 'इंद्रधनुष',लोगों ने कहा,' God Save The Queen'

English Summary

Just as the news of Queen Elizabeth's death was announced, rainbows appeared over different locations, including the Windsor Castle, where the Union flag was lowered, and outside the Buckingham Palace where crowds were gathered. Britain's longest-ruling monarch died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. Born on April 21, 1926, in London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, she was the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Elizabeth formally acceded to the throne in 1952.