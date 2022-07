क्या यूक्रेन में जंग खत्म हो जाएगा ! अनाज के निर्यात पर पुतिन का बड़ा बयान, लेकिन रख दी ये बड़ी शर्त

English Summary

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the restrictions on Moscow's exports of grains must be waived as there had been an agreement with international organizations and no one had objected to it. Initially we put the issue in such a way that it should be a package solution. Specifically, we will be facilitating the exports of Ukrainian grains, but we assume that all the restrictions related to air shipments of Russian grains will be waived," Putin said after the trilateral summit in Iran.