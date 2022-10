खालिस्तानियों का 'जनमत संग्रह', भारत का कड़ा विरोध, PM मोदी ने कहा, कार्रवाई करे ट्रूडो सरकार

English Summary

The Narendra Modi has served a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government this week asking it to stop the so-called Khalistan referendum organized by proscribed organisation in Ontario on November 6 as it challenges the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. The demarche was served to a senior official of the Canadian High Commission by a senior Ministry of External Affairs official and India’s strong concern will be also conveyed by the Indian Embassy in Ottawa to Global Affairs, Canada next week.