पाकिस्तान 'Banana Republic' बनता जा रहा है, शाहबाज की गिरफ्तारी पर बोले इमरान

English Summary

Pakistan is "descending into a banana republic", said former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday amid the controversy surrounding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, which the PTI chief claims is a conspiracy to target him and his party.Gill was arrested by the police on August 9, after he made controversial remarks against the Pakistan army on television that were deemed as "highly hateful and seditious" by the country's media authority.