एक्स वाइफ पद्मा का रिएक्शन, दुःस्वप्न के बाद सलमान रुश्दी को राहत

English Summary

Amid a deluge of responses, Padma Lakshmi, Rusdhie’s former partner, said she was “worried and wordless” with the news but she could “finally exhale” as the updates on his recovery emerged. “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. (sic),” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.